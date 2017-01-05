Snow clearing, threat of ice remains through weekend

Around 2-4 inches of snow have fallen for parts of Greenville, Pickens and Oconee counties while several inches have fallen in the mountains causing major road problems.

An additional inch is possible through daybreak and the early morning hours. Snow will be light and fluffy to start Saturday.

Sleet could limit our snow totals in some areas, while south of I85 will be hard pressed to see snow until very late tonight (after 2 a.m.). Three-five inches still looks possible north of 85 and in the northeastern Upstate, while 85 corridor may see closer to 2 inches of sleet, and wet snow remain an issue.

In summary:

Saturday 5 a.m.-10 a.m. - Light snow lingers

Saturday 10 a.m.-onward - Snow ending, icy roads.

Snow would he heaviest during the pre-dawn hours of Saturday, then slowly tapering off through the late morning and early afternoon. Any snow that falls will likely stick around through the weekend as temps won’t warm much above freezing.

Here is a look at snow totals as of 6:30 a.m.

Expect lows on Saturday night to drop to the mid teens in the Upstate and single digits in the mountains. The same is expected on Sunday night, so melt and refreeze will be a huge issue.

The biggest improvement will come during the day on Monday with full sunshine and temps a few degrees above freezing. Until then, you'll want to drive with extreme caution, or just avoid travel all together.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.