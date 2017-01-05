Superbike victims' families prayed with suspected serial killer's mother

There were some emotional moments outside a Spartanburg County Courtroom on Thursday morning.

The families of three victims from the Superbike Motorsports murders prayed with the mother of the man accused of killing them. It happened when they were all attending a hearing related to the property and assets of Todd Kohlhepp. Kohlhepp is charged with seven counts of murder for the 2003 Superbike quadruple homicide, along with the deaths of Charlie Carver, Meagan Coxie and Johnnie Coxie.

Terry Guy, along with Tom and Lorraine Lucas, said they were approached by an attorney representing Kohlhepp or his family. The attorney asked if they would be willing to meet Kohlhepp’s mother, Regina Tague, because she wanted to apologize. They agreed to do so.

Guy, whose wife Beverly Guy, along with stepson Scott Ponder, were killed in the November 2003 killings at the Chesnee motorbike shop, said of Tague, “I wanted her to understand that she’s not the enemy here.” Guy said the group, which included Tom and Lorraine Lucas, who lost their son Brian in the Superbike killings, spoke to Tague. They talked about their loss and their families. She spoke about her worsening health condition. Tom Lucas said the Superbike families have had thirteen years of unanswered questions.

Of meeting Kohlhepp’s mother, he said, “She was crying and she apologized. She didn’t make excuses. Just said never in her wildest dreams did she think this would happen. I said, I know you didn’t pull the trigger. I know you didn’t do it."

Terry Guy asked Tague if he could pray for her. He had never seen her in person until that moment. “I asked her if it was Ok and she said she would like to,” he said. “I’m sure she’s in pain. I couldn’t imagine my son doing something like that,” said Guy. He also said “We got on our knees and prayed right outside the courtroom.”

Terry Guy, Tom and Lorraine Lucas, their family friend, along Regina Tague and her husband, were among those who prayed and talked for several minutes. Tom Lucas said he hoped to see suspect Todd Kohlhepp in person, but that did not happen. He said, “My position is wherever he is at, I want to see him.” The families were not in the courtroom when Kohlhepp was briefly walked through and he waived his presence at the hearing.

As for the message for his mother, Terry Guy said, “It’s not her fault.” But despite the prayer and the meeting, the hurt and the grief are still there. The families of the seven people Todd Kohlhepp is accused of killing, are seeking justice. Some have waited for more than a decade. Guy said, “I am in no circumstance saying forget what happened. He has to pay for what he did. I think he understands that.

