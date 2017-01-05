Deployed troops cheer on Clemson in National Championship

Clemson fans near and far are cheering on the Tigers as they head to the College Football Playoff championship--including men and women in the service.

The Tigers will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Jan. 9 in a title rematch and defense officials released video of military personnel supporting Clemson from across the globe.

Captain Shaffer, who is deployed to the 455th Operations Support Squadron in Afghanistan, gave Clemson this shout out:

Members of the 455th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron shared this message:

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.