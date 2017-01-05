City of Greenville taking precautions in preparation for winter weather

Officials with the City of Greenville Public Works Department are preparing for winter weather expected to hit the Upstate this weekend.

Bridges and overpass surfaces will be pre-treated Thursday and Friday.

In order to allow crews to remove any accumulated snow, no parking will be permitted on Main Street from the Hyatt block to Fluor Field from Friday at 11:30 p.m. through Saturday at 8 a.m.

Crews will work at an established list of priority locations to clear and treat areas, depending on the amount and type of precipitation. Officials said the list includes the 35 bridges located in Greenville city limits, major thoroughfares with steep grades, parking garages and major intersections.

City officials are urging motorists to exercise extreme caution if they must travel on icy roads, and to treat intersections without functioning traffic signals as all-way stops.

Greenlink public transportation officials are monitoring the weather forecast and will make a decision regarding Saturday bus service, on Friday.

