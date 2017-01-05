City of Clemson suspends open container law during National Championship

The City of Clemson announced on Thursday it will be suspending its open container law for a National Championship viewing party.

Officials said the viewing party will be held from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m. and during those times, College Avenue will be closed between Keith Street and Highway 93.

The open container law will be suspended during these hours, however no outside coolers, glass containers or beverages will be allowed in the gated area.

Patrons 21 and older will need a wristband to drink outside in the gated region of the viewing party.

