Cold weather shelters open throughout the Upstate

There are cots and sleeping bags setup in a room and Steele Massey is rolling them out.

"They're coming in here from walking all day," he said.



While Massey works inside, he remembers what it's like to be left in the cold.



"In 2013, I was actually homeless myself," Massey said.



During that time things were tough and he needed a warm place.



"I've gone into laundry mats - go in there where the dryers are," he said. "You spend 15 to 20 minutes in one building, and if you're really dirty, they kick you out."



He slept on a cot at a cold weather shelter provided by the Salvation Army in Greenville. Now, he works at the Salvation Army as the men's refuge manager.



"It meant everything because it partially saved my life," Massey said.



And because the temperature is expected to drop, the cold weather shelter is preparing to open its doors for those in need.



"You just come in, we want you safe," Social Ministries Director Lauren Stephens said. "The expectation is simply good behavior. We ask them to lay down and go to sleep."



She says donations to the Salvation Army are always needed.



"Warm weather items - thick socks, hats, gloves. Sleeping bags that's a huge help, and bottled water," Stephens said.



The setup is similar at Miracle Hill Ministries in Spartanburg.



"When the temperature falls below 40 degrees, we allow people to come into our facility," Becky Castro said.



She's the women's counselor with Miracle Hill.



"They will come in to get out of the cold to get a hot shower, to get a hot meal, to put on clean clothes to stay warm," Castro said.



And when a white flag is up in the front of the building, those who have no where to go know that the cold weather shelter is open.



"It's just an honor and a privilege to help," Castro said.



While mats and blankets are put down, the goal for those at both shelters is to warm bodies and hearts.



The Salvation Army's cold weather shelter will open Friday night at 9 p.m. and then again Saturday, at 7 a.m. The cold weather shelter at the Miracle Hill Rescue Mission opens Thursday night at 8:30 p.m.

