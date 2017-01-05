Reports: Thief sought after accused of robbing Greenville Family Dollar

Deputies responded to the scene of a robbery in Greenville County on Thursday.

The call came from a Family Dollar located at 1506 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville.

Officials said a suspect reportedly walked into the store to purchase items, but when the employee opened the register, the suspect reached over and stole the cash drawer from the register.

Reports say the thief got away with an undisclosed amount of money after taking off on foot.

No arrests have been made at this time, but K-9 units were on the scene to assist with the investigation.

