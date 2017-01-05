Troopers: Injuries reported in Anderson Co. crash reportedly blocking roadway

Troopers said injuries were reported following an Anderson County crash on Thursday.

The call came in around 8:50 p.m.

According to troopers, the roadway was blocked at Clemson Blvd and Station Drive due to the crash.

Witnesses told FOX Carolina that a body could be seen in the roadway.

We have a crew en route to the scene for more information. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.