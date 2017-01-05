Greenville County prepares for snowfall

On his days off, you can find Jack Kates jamming away on his saxophone in downtown Greenville. Even on a chilly night, like Thursday evening.

"I can handle down to about 45 degrees for several hours,” explained Kates, “But that's about it."

However, with snow expected to hit the Upstate, Kates did not know if he would serenading people with his jazz style music in Greenville over the weekend.

"My only concern is too much snow or ice on the road,” explained Kates, “I'm driving from Seneca which is about 45 minutes away."

In Greenville County, there will be 10 plows on hand to clear roads. County spokesman, Bob Mihalic said it would be all hands on deck starting Thursday.

"Very real,” explained Mihalic, “The preps have begun and all of our equipment is up and running. It's been tested and good to go. All of our machinery has been tested and serviced and ready to go."

Mihalic says their primary goal is to "keep roads clear for first responders, so you won't see them on every road.”

"They will keep majorly traveled roads in their jurisdiction a priority for all drivers," said Mihalic.

"Ice, rain and snow are three completely different elements that need to be dealt with,” said Mihalic, “Apparently we're going to dodge the bullet on ice."

South Carolina Department of Transportation crews have already begun laying salt mixtures across interstates and major routes in the Upstate.

"Starting today we actually have started pre-treating the roads based on the current forecast,” explained SCDOT Assistant Maintenance Engineer, Brandon Wilson, “We are preparing for the higher end of the snowfall totals in case that were to happen."

Their crews will be working 24 hour shifts starting Friday.

Kates hopes Mother Nature won't be putting his downtown shows on ice.

"I'm set up. I've got feet warmers in my shoes,” laughed Kates “I've got hand warmers and thermos of hot black coffee."

