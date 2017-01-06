Clemson football team travels to Tampa Friday for CFP National Championship

The Clemson Tigers football team will leave for Tampa, FL on Friday ahead of the CFP National Championship game.

Clemson Athletics said the team will depart at 1 p.m. Friday from the West Zone of Memorial Stadium.

Fans are welcome to cheer the Tigers on as they leave for the airport.

The team will fly out of GSP International Airport. A spokesperson for the airport said the team will fly on two privately chartered Delta jets. The first plane will take off at 2:45 p.m.

The Tigers will face Alabama in the national championship game on Jan. 9 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Kickoff will be at 8 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.

Clemson University will offer an on-campus Watch Party for students at the Hendrix Student Center in the David Peebles Room.

A public viewing party will not be held on campus.

"We discussed having a 'viewing party' in one of our athletic facilities, but with expectations of 40,000+ of our Clemson Family with us in Tampa, along with many of our support staff, the logistics didn't work out," Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. "With our partners in Student Affairs offering a place for students who are in town to watch the game, and several community businesses open and active this special night, we know everyone in Clemson will be cheering on the Tigers!"

The Tigers are scheduled to return to the West Zone on Jan. 10 at 4:30 p.m.

