Aldi hosts Greenville job fair to fill positions in Upstate stores

ALDI is hosting a hiring event Friday to fill positions for new stores coming to the Greenville, Anderson and Spartanburg areas.

The supermarket chain said hiring agents are looking to fill store associate, shift manager, and manager trainee positions.

The hiring event will be held at the Hilton of Greenville, located at 45 West Orchard Park Drive, from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Starting pay is $11 per hour for store associates, $15.50 per hour for shift managers, and $54,000 per year for manager trainees.

Job requirements are listed below:

  •    Must be 18 years or older to apply
  •    High school diploma or GED preferred
  •    Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday - Sunday
  •    Retail experience preferred
  •    Management experience preferred for Manager Trainees
  •    Drug screening and background check
  •    Ability to lift 45 pounds

