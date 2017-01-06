SCDOT pre-treating roads, launches call center for travelers

The SC Department on Transportation is pre-treating roads ahead of Winter Storm Helena, which is expected to begin impacting South Carolina Friday evening and may dump up to six inches of snow in some areas.

Friday morning SCDOT officials said crews had readied the agency’s snow and ice removal equipment and begun pretreatment of interstates, primary roads and critical areas.

Shift work began Friday morning in Upstate counties and will begin in the Midlands later in the day. SCDOT crews from other parts of the state have been deployed to the Upstate to assist as needed.

The SCDOT said 234 maintenance employees are actively involved with road operations, and 283 tons of salt and 13 tons of sand were already being used Friday morning.

The SCDOT Customer Service Center went into operation at 8:30 a.m. Friday and officials said it will be staffed continuously for the duration of the storm for travelers needing road information. The call center can be reached by calling (855) 467-2368.

