Deputies find sign on door warning not to enter, discover couple dead inside

Greenville County deputies are investigating after a man and woman were found dead inside a home on Blackberry Valley Road Thursday night.

Deputies said they were called to perform a welfare check at the house around 9 p.m.

“When deputies arrived on scene, they observed a sign on the front door advising not to enter inside and wait for help,” Master Deputy Drew Pinciaro stated in an email. “Deputies proceeded inside where they located a deceased male and female victim.”

Coroner Parks Evans identified the victims as Paul Vernon Smith, 69, and Sandra Smith, 70, who lived at the home.

Evans said the husband and wife both had wounds but also showed evidence of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Initial signs indicated the case to be a murder suicide but the official ruling of cause and manner of death are pending forensic pathology and investigation results.

No other details were immediately available.

