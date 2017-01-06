Upstate woman's reaction to empty bread aisle goes viral

When one North Carolina family awoke to a knock on the door from a Sheriff's deputy, they had no idea what to expect.More >
When one North Carolina family awoke to a knock on the door from a Sheriff's deputy, they had no idea what to expect.More >
A South Carolina woman is in awe after a purse that vanished 25 years ago was reeled in on Lake Hartwell.More >
A South Carolina woman is in awe after a purse that vanished 25 years ago was reeled in on Lake Hartwell.More >
Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned.More >
Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned.More >
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.More >
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.More >
A Buncombe County man was indicted for the murder of an Asheville teen over 17 years since the teen disappeared.More >
A Buncombe County man was indicted for the murder of an Asheville teen over 17 years since the teen disappeared.More >
A Florida mother, who was arrested for leaving her 5-year-old son in a hot car, complained about it being “too hot” in a police cruiser on her way to jail.More >
A Florida mother, who was arrested for leaving her 5-year-old son in a hot car, complained about it being “too hot” in a police cruiser on her way to jail.More >
Museum workers in New Jersey broke through a Prohibition-era wall and a locked wooden cage to discover over 50 bottles and 42 demijohns of rare Madeira wine dating back as early as 1769.More >
Museum workers in New Jersey broke through a Prohibition-era wall and a locked wooden cage to discover over 50 bottles and 42 demijohns of rare Madeira wine dating back as early as 1769.More >
Troopers said the coroner was called to investigate a deadly crash in Spartanburg County Tuesday morning.More >
Troopers said the coroner was called to investigate a deadly crash in Spartanburg County Tuesday morning.More >
Troopers said two people were taken to the hospital after a bus ran off the road and struck a tree in Anderson County Tuesday morning.More >
Troopers said two people were taken to the hospital after a bus ran off the road and struck a tree in Anderson County Tuesday morning.More >
Storms caused part of a Landrum roadway to wash out, resulting in part of the road being swallowed by a sinkhole.More >
Storms caused part of a Landrum roadway to wash out, resulting in part of the road being swallowed by a sinkhole.More >
First responders, public officials, and members of the community came together for a moment of unity at the flag pole outside the Spartanburg Co. Courthouse.More >
First responders, public officials, and members of the community came together for a moment of unity at the flag pole outside the Spartanburg Co. Courthouse.More >
A South Carolina woman is in awe after the purse she said was stolen from her husband's boat 25 years ago was reeled in by a family friend.More >
A South Carolina woman is in awe after the purse she said was stolen from her husband's boat 25 years ago was reeled in by a family friend.More >
Greenville County sheriff Will Lewis announced Monday that 21 arrests had been made in the Internet Crimes Against Children Operation.More >
Greenville County sheriff Will Lewis announced Monday that 21 arrests had been made in the Internet Crimes Against Children Operation.More >
Flame, a stray kitty who found a new home with Upstate firefighters, has become a viral sensation.More >
Flame, a stray kitty who found a new home with Upstate firefighters, has become a viral sensation.More >
Esau Sanchez spots bear in Walhalla neighborhood.
Esau Sanchez spots bear in Walhalla neighborhood.
An orangutan at the Greenville Zoo escaped from its enclosure on Sunday, causing a lock down at the zoo.More >
An orangutan at the Greenville Zoo escaped from its enclosure on Sunday, causing a lock down at the zoo.More >