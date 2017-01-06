Upstate woman's reaction to empty bread aisle goes viral

A Simpsonville woman’s reaction to the bare shelves in the bread aisle at Walmart is going viral.

Nikki Smith said the video was filmed at the Walmart on Grandview Drive Thursday night after she saw that all the bread products were sold out.

Smith posted the video on Facebook.

“I just wanted to do something funny about how everyone reacts to the snow in South Carolina,” Smith said. “I went out to see if there was any bread and it was all gone. Not even any hot dog buns.”

She said the video was all in good fun.

“Southern people are known for taking all the bread and milk so I thought I would bring humor to the gossip about us and laugh with them,” Smith added.

By Friday morning, Smith said the video had been viewed nearly 30,000 times.

