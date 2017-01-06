Deputies: Teen charged with murder after confessing to 2015 deadly hit-and-run

Deputies in Spartanburg County have charged a man with murder after they said he intentionally ran over and killed a man in December 2015.

Mark Brandon Blackwood, 18, of Goucher School Road in Gaffney was taken into custody on Thursday.

Investigators said Cowpens police found Brent Lee Tessnear, 36, lying unresponsive in the road in front of the Hardee’s on US 29 while responding to a reported hit-and-run on Dec. 27, 2015.

During the initial investigation, Angelita Nicole Wright, Tessnear’s wife, was identified as the responsible suspect and Cowpens PD charged her with hit and run resulting in death. She has been held behind bars since her arrest and was indicted in December 2016 by the solicitor’s office.

The initial investigation also identified Blackwood as being the owner of the vehicle that struck Tessnear.

Blackwood initially told investigators he was a passenger and said Wright as the driver.

While being interviewed ahead of Wright’s pending court case on Thursday, deputies said Blackwood changed his account of what happened and eventually confessed that he was the driver of the vehicle.

“Blackwood maintained he committed this offense at the urging of Wright, since Tessnear was her estranged husband,” Lt. Kevin Bobo said. “After consultation with the Solicitor’s Office, a violent crimes investigator presented this new development to a magistrate, who approved a warrant on Blackwood for murder.”

There is no word yet on how this arrest will impact Wright’s charges.

