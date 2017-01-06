Greenlink bus crashes into trees - FOX Carolina 21

Greenlink bus crashes into trees

Posted: Updated:
Crash on Innovation Drive (Jan. 6, 2017) Crash on Innovation Drive (Jan. 6, 2017)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Police said no one was hurt when a Greenlink bus crashed into trees and shrubs along Innovation Drive Friday morning.

Officer Gilberto Franco said the bus did not sustain any major damage and no passengers were on board.

The crash occurred in a grassy median and was not impacting traffic.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.