Anderson Walmart Neighborhood Market evacuated while police investigate bomb threat

Police block the entrance to the store (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 6, 2017)

Anderson Police evacuated a Walmart Neighborhood Market on Friday morning after a bomb threat.

Police said the threat was made on a note found inside the store on Highway 81.

The building was evacuated as police searched for any threats.

No one was allowed in or out of the parking lot during the investigation.

The Walmart reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.