Allegiant flight from GSP lands in Ft. Lauderdale minutes before deadly airport shooting

An Allegiant Air flight. (Source: Wikipedia/Aldo Bidini) An Allegiant Air flight. (Source: Wikipedia/Aldo Bidini)
FT. LAUDERDALE, FL (FOX Carolina) -

Officials at GSP International Airport confirmed an Allegiant flight bound for Fort Lauderdale has landed safely at the Florida airport, where police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Allegiant flight G41712 departed from GSP at 10:03 a.m.

GSP officials said it landed at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport around 12:39 p.m. The shooting reportedly happened around 12:55 p.m.

A deadly shooting broke out minutes later in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2 at the airport, according to reports from the scene. At least three deaths and nine injuries were reported.

Officials said a suspect was in custody.

The Allegiant flight reportedly safely landed in Terminal 1. The 162 passengers and 6 crew members deplaned. 

The airline posted a statement on Facebook shortly after 2 p.m., stating in part: 

"We are closely monitoring the situation as it develops, but we believe that our crew, staff and passengers are safe."

