Allegiant flight from GSP lands in Ft. Lauderdale minutes before deadly airport shooting

Officials at GSP International Airport confirmed an Allegiant flight bound for Fort Lauderdale has landed safely at the Florida airport, where police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Allegiant flight G41712 departed from GSP at 10:03 a.m.

GSP officials said it landed at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport around 12:39 p.m. The shooting reportedly happened around 12:55 p.m.

A deadly shooting broke out minutes later in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2 at the airport, according to reports from the scene. At least three deaths and nine injuries were reported.

Officials said a suspect was in custody.

The Allegiant flight reportedly safely landed in Terminal 1. The 162 passengers and 6 crew members deplaned.

The airline posted a statement on Facebook shortly after 2 p.m., stating in part:

"We are closely monitoring the situation as it develops, but we believe that our crew, staff and passengers are safe."

