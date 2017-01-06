Emergency physicians share tips to prevent injuries and emergencies during snow storm

Hospital officials say medical emergencies don't take a break just because the weather is bad.

In fact, physicians at Greenville Hospital System say weather actually increases the chance of more accidents or injuries.

Hospital officials have emergency staff on hand to prepare for whatever issues that arise. Their staff even allows families to stay with loved ones in critical condition at the hospital.

In efforts to keep the public safe in the event of inclement and wintry weather, Emergency Room physicians recommend adults and children limit exposure to outside in extreme weather. Whether out playing or working in the cold, they say there are precautions to take to avoid injuries.

Dr. Cami Pfennig said that physicians typically try to prevent, but also end up treating frostbite. She said frostbite primarily happens when a person becomes wet or cold.

"If children or persons are working outside and getting wet, and their fingertips, noses, toes are not appropriately covered, they get very worried about frost injury," said Pfennig.

Dr. Pfennig says slips and falls are a problem too. She says make sure you layer up from head to toe when out in cold weather. They also recommend taking frequent breaks from the cold by going inside to get warm.

GHS says despite weather concerns, they are well prepared to treat any weather related injuries or emergencies and can execute additional emergency plans to include state or national medical help, if needed.

