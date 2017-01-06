Deputies: Armed, masked man robbed Spartanburg Co. convenience s - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Armed, masked man robbed Spartanburg Co. convenience store

ROEBUCK, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg County deputies responded to reports of a robbery on Friday.

Dispatchers said the incident was reported at Food Mart on Carolina Country Club Road near McAbee Road around 5 p.m.

According to deputies, a man in a black hoodie with a black ski mask entered the store, armed with a small-caliber handgun. K-9s were called in to track the suspect but he was not located.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

