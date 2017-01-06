SCDOT prepares roads for potential snow and ice

Drivers and South Carolina Department of Transportation trucks are on roads and interstates now, but may soon be sharing them with some snowfall.

DOT crews are putting down Brine and George Dodds is pushing some wheels too. He's using a wheelbarrow to clear debris from his yard and driveway before the storm.

"So, when I put something down on it I've got a good solid surface," Dodds said.

He knows all about ice and snow because he's a former meteorologist with the United States Coast Guard.

"We did forecasting for the Mercury Space program," Dodds explained.

Some customers who cruised through the Johnson's Ace Hardware Store in Wellford left with bags of salt and ice melt. Others were surprised to see one checkout lane in particular backed up.

"I thought I was early, but no," Adger Drummond said.

He is one of dozens of customers who waited in a long line to buy a sled.

"I plan to get out with my son, I got a six-year-old son at home," Drummond said.

The dad says that's the only steering he'll do during the storm. South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis thinks Drummond has the right idea.

"You know the speed limit is not a good speed to go when it's icy outside so reduce your speed drastically," Hovis said.

He says drivers should also increase following distance and if drivers hit a patch of ice, he says don't panic.

"The back end of your car- if it's going to your left, steer to your left. If the back end of your car is going to the right steer to the right," Hovis said.

Troopers are asking drivers to dial *HP for help if they find themselves stranded.

