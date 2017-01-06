Firefighters, police responding to Greenville's Commerce Club

Firefighters outside Commerce Club in downtown Greenville. (Jan. 6, 2017/FOX Carolina)

The Greenville Police Department said reports came in Friday night of smoke coming from the Commerce Club.

Officers were called out to the private club on Beattie Place around 6:30 p.m.

Witnesses reported seeing a large scene with multiple patrol cars and firefighters on scene.

The Commerce Club, located at the top of One Liberty Square, hosts more than 1,050 members.

