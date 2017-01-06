Firefighters, police responding to Greenville's Commerce Club - FOX Carolina 21

Firefighters, police responding to Greenville's Commerce Club

Posted: Updated:
Firefighters outside Commerce Club in downtown Greenville. (Jan. 6, 2017/FOX Carolina) Firefighters outside Commerce Club in downtown Greenville. (Jan. 6, 2017/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville Police Department said reports came in Friday night of smoke coming from the Commerce Club.

Officers were called out to the private club on Beattie Place around 6:30 p.m.

Witnesses reported seeing a large scene with multiple patrol cars and firefighters on scene.

A FOX Carolina crew is en route.

The Commerce Club, located at the top of One Liberty Square, hosts more than 1,050 members.

