Upstate anti-violence organization pleads justice in unsolved murder of Greenville teen

Upstate anti-violence organization holds press conference on unsolved murder of 16-year-old Greenville teen, Cobey Smith. (Source: Put Down The Guns Now Young People)

Upstate anti-violence organization holds press conference on unsolved murder of 16-year-old Greenville teen, Cobey Smith. (Source: Put Down The Guns Now Young People)

Upstate anti-violence organization holds press conference on unsolved murder of 16-year-old Greenville teen, Cobey Smith. (Source: Put Down The Guns Now Young People)

Upstate anti-violence organization holds press conference on unsolved murder of 16-year-old Greenville teen, Cobey Smith. (Source: Put Down The Guns Now Young People)

On Friday, an Upstate anti-violence organization took a moment to remember a Greenville teen murdered almost 2 years ago.

The Put Down The Guns Now Young People Organization held a press conference today at the location where 16-year-old Cobey Smith was shot to death on January 25, 2015.

Smith was shot and killed along the Sliding Rock Creek Greenway trail behind the apartment complex he lived in.

As of today, no arrests have been made in connection with Smith's death.

Activist Jack Logan said that Captain Stacey Owens and several other investigators were in attendance at the press conference.

Logan says that police are still investigating the case.

The Put Down The Guns Now Young People Organization is asking the public to assist police in finding Smith's killer by sharing any information related to the case.

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact Crime Stoppers.

MORE

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.