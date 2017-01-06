Dispatch: Injuries reported in Spartanburg Co. train vs. ATV crash

Scene of train vs. ATV crash in Spartanburg County. (FOX Carolina/ 1/6/17)

Scene of train vs. ATV crash in Spartanburg County. (FOX Carolina/ 1/6/17)

Scene of train vs. ATV crash in Spartanburg County. (FOX Carolina/ 1/6/17)

Troopers said injuries were reported in a crash in Spartanburg County Friday night.

The call came in around 8:18 p.m.

The crash involved a train and ATV on Basswood Drive and Old Georgia Road in Roebuck, per troopers and dispatch.

Roebuck Fire Department was on the scene to assist.

We have a crew en route to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.