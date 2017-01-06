Upstate family locates runaway teen - FOX Carolina 21

Upstate family locates runaway teen

Posted: Updated:
Gloria Agate (Source: Family) Gloria Agate (Source: Family)
WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The family of a missing Upstate teenager said she has been located.

Family said 15-year-old Gloria Agate ran away from home on Thursday.

Gloria's mother said she was last seen in a white car in Woodruff and may be in the company of an unknown male.

On Monday, Gloria's mother said she was picked up by Lyman police around 3 p.m. on Sunday. She is home safe.

