Officials urge drivers to stay off NC roads during winter storm

Several wrecks have already been reported as the first winter storm of 2017 moves through the Carolinas.

North Carolina Department of Transportation officials reported roads covered in snow and ice in multiple counties in the western mountains region.

At this time, NCDOT officials say snow and ice are resulting in dangerous conditions on the roadways throughout most of the state. They are asking motorists to stay off the roads, if possible, until temperatures rise above freezing and conditions of roadways improve.

As of 3 p.m., officials had released several announcements concerning weather and road conditions in specific North Carolina counties.

McDowell County 911 Emergency Management asked residents to avoid unnecessary travel due to the likeliness of heavy snowfall across Northeast Georgia and the Western Carolinas.

Biltmore Forest Police Department officials are also advising drivers to avoid travel if at all possible at this time. Police said that the city's Public Works department is currently working on roads that have become very slick in the area, and urge residents to use caution.

Traffic accidents reported in both Henderson County and Buncombe County are also expected to heavily impact traffic in those areas. DOT officials report that both interstates are clear, but primary roads in Henderson County are covered with snow and ice.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on weather and road conditions in the Carolinas.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved