Family locates missing 16-year-old girl

An Upstate grandmother is now at ease knowing that her adopted teen granddaughter had been located less than 24 hours after she went missing.

Kelly Ruehmer said she adopted Elizabeth West, now 16, into her family ten years ago. She was understandably worried about the teen's disappearance from Boiling Springs High School on Friday, where she is a student.

A missing persons report was filed with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and a search began.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, West's grandmother had contacted FOX Carolina to say her granddaughter had been located and she was safe.

Ruehmer said West won't say where she was, but a friend talked her into letting deputies come get her and bring her home.

