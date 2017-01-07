MISSING: Family searching for Pickens Co. man missing for weeks

The family of a missing Pickens County man is pleading for answers in his disappearance.

Scotty Yates said his brother Kenny Chapman, 44, hasn't been seen since Nov. 18.

According to Yates, Chapman is homeless and suffers from depression. He said his missing brother was last seen at the Hot Spot convenience store in Pickens.

Yates said that Chapman's belongings were found along with his cell phone in a tent, wet but undisturbed.

Deputies said Chapman is a transient known to live in the woods. He has an outstanding bench warrant and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance are reportedly unknown.

Anyone with information on Kenny Chapman's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pickens County Sheriff's Department, where a missing persons report for him has been filed.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.