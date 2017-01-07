Power outages continue across Upstate, Mountains - FOX Carolina 21

Power outages continue across Upstate, Mountains

(file/FOX Carolina) (file/FOX Carolina)
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Duke Energy was working to restore thousands of outages after snow and sleet fell across parts of the Upstate and Mountains Friday night and into Saturday.

According to the online outage map, as of 8 a.m. an estimated 6,105 customers were without power.

By 12 p.m. that number was down to 4,160.

Here was a breakdown of outages by county as of 3:30 p.m. on Saturday:

North Carolina

  • Buncombe: 1
  • Henderson: 1
  • Jackson: 18
  • Macon: 5
  • McDowell: 186
  • Polk: 816
  • Rutherford: 548

South Carolina

  • Anderson: 15
  • Greenville: 12
  • Pickens: 163

To report a power outage click here for details.

