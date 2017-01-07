Power outages continue across Upstate, Mountains

Duke Energy was working to restore thousands of outages after snow and sleet fell across parts of the Upstate and Mountains Friday night and into Saturday.

According to the online outage map, as of 8 a.m. an estimated 6,105 customers were without power.

By 12 p.m. that number was down to 4,160.

Here was a breakdown of outages by county as of 3:30 p.m. on Saturday:

North Carolina

Buncombe: 1

Henderson: 1

Jackson: 18

Macon: 5

McDowell: 186

Polk: 816

Rutherford: 548

South Carolina

Anderson: 15

Greenville: 12

Pickens: 163

To report a power outage click here for details.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.