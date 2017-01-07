Firefighters on scene of Greenville house fire - FOX Carolina 21

Firefighters on scene of Greenville house fire

Posted: Updated:
Firefighters on Rutherford Street. (Jan. 7, 2017/FOX Carolina) Firefighters on Rutherford Street. (Jan. 7, 2017/FOX Carolina)
Firefighters on Rutherford Street. (Jan. 7, 2017/FOX Carolina) Firefighters on Rutherford Street. (Jan. 7, 2017/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in Greenville early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers with the Parker District Fire Department said crews were on scene at a home on Rutherford Street near Locust Street.

A FOX Carolina crew is en route.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.