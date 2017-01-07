Trooper: 1 dead after striking mail boxes, tree in Greenville Co.

Troopers report one person is dead following a single car collision in Greenville County Thursday.

According to reports, the subject was traveling south on Antioch Drive in a 1993 Chevrolet when the driver ran off the side of the road right, over corrected, crossed the center line of the road, and then ran off the road left. The driver then hit several mail boxes and struck a tree, the report said.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was injured and entrapped following impact, troopers said, and was extracted and transported to Greenville Hospital. The subject succumbed to injuries at the hospital, troopers report.

No charges have been filed.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released by the coroner.

