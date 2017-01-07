Some flights canceled, delayed at GSP Sunday following snowstorm

People traveling on Sunday at the Greenville Spartanburg International Airport may experience a change in their plans.

Flights departing for Atlanta and Philadelphia at 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. were canceled and a flight to Charlotte was delayed a few minutes Sunday morning.

The flight changes are much better than some travelers experienced Saturday with cancellations for flights departing for Charlotte, Atlanta, Chicago and several other destinations during the morning and afternoon hours.

A couple of arriving flights coming in from Charlotte and Washington, DC were also canceled Saturday.

GSP officials said that crews worked all night and again this morning to keep the runways, sidewalks and roadways in the airport cleared.

According to GSP officials, the airport has been fully operational throughout the winter storm, and no flights have been delayed or canceled because of GSP. GSP officials stress that the airport district's priority is to keep the airport facility and runway operational so that any airline wishing to land or depart from GSP can do so.

Any passenger expecting to fly in our out of GSP through the duration of the winter storm should check with their airline for specific flight information and updates.

For the latest on flight cancellations and delays at GSP, visit the website here.

