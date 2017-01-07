Some flights canceled, delayed at GSP Sunday following snowstorm

Oconee County Fire Chief Charlie King said the fire was in a restaurant on the 2300 block of Pickens Highway in the Due West area.More >
Oconee County Fire Chief Charlie King said the fire was in a restaurant on the 2300 block of Pickens Highway in the Due West area.More >
Deputies said a teenager who went missing from Spartanburg County has been located in California.More >
Deputies said a teenager who went missing from Spartanburg County has been located in California.More >
Troopers said the coroner was called to investigate a deadly crash in Spartanburg County Tuesday morning.More >
Troopers said the coroner was called to investigate a deadly crash in Spartanburg County Tuesday morning.More >
Greenville police said two men were arrested after a fight broke out at a fountain along South Main Street in downtown Greenville early Wednesday morning.More >
Greenville police said two men were arrested after a fight broke out at a fountain along South Main Street in downtown Greenville early Wednesday morning.More >
A Florida truck driver was killed after stopping to help a South Carolina family whose car crashed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Interstate 95.More >
A Florida truck driver was killed after stopping to help a South Carolina family whose car crashed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Interstate 95.More >
Troopers responded to an unusual call at a Boiling Springs neighborhood. Instead of investigating a crash or enforcing traffic, the trooper found himself trying to wrangle a baby bull.More >
Troopers responded to an unusual call at a Boiling Springs neighborhood. Instead of investigating a crash or enforcing traffic, the trooper found himself trying to wrangle a baby bull.More >
The civil trial of a railroad company accused of negligence in the 2014 death of a movie worker opened Tuesday with jurors watching video of the film crew fleeing a freight train moments before the fatal crash on a Georgia railroad bridge.More >
The civil trial of a railroad company accused of negligence in the 2014 death of a movie worker opened Tuesday with jurors watching video of the film crew fleeing a freight train moments before the fatal crash on a Georgia railroad bridge.More >
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.More >
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.More >
An Upstate woman was sentenced to time in federal prison on Tuesday after an attempt to steal millions of dollars from the internal revenue service.More >
An Upstate woman was sentenced to time in federal prison on Tuesday after an attempt to steal millions of dollars from the internal revenue service.More >
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.More >
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.More >
The first section of the flyover bridge that will carry traffic from I-385 NB to I-85 SB were installed Tuesday night at the I-385/I-85 construction zone. Crews have to build temporary supports called shoring towers to hold the massive steel segments until the next pieces can be bolted in place.More >
The first section of the flyover bridge that will carry traffic from I-385 NB to I-85 SB were installed Tuesday night at the I-385/I-85 construction zone. Crews have to build temporary supports called shoring towers to hold the massive steel segments until the next pieces can be bolted in place.More >
A baby bull was seen roaming loose in Boiling Springs on Tuesday evening. Cindi Knox shared these photos.More >
A baby bull was seen roaming loose in Boiling Springs on Tuesday evening. Cindi Knox shared these photos.More >
Firefighters said flames ripped through the popular Oconee County restaurant early Wednesday morning.More >
Firefighters said flames ripped through the popular Oconee County restaurant early Wednesday morning.More >
Storms caused part of a Landrum roadway to wash out, resulting in part of the road being swallowed by a sinkhole.More >
Storms caused part of a Landrum roadway to wash out, resulting in part of the road being swallowed by a sinkhole.More >