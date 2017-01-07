Coroner: 1 dead after Clemson crash

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said one person died after a crash on Tiger Boulevard in Clemson Friday afternoon.

Deputy Coroner Gary Duncan said Janice M Ayers, 60, of Whitfield Drive in Pendleton died at the hospital after the crash.

Ayers was driving a vehicle that crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle around 12:19 p.m.

The Clemson Police Department is investigating the crash.

