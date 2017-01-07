Upstate boy sick in hospital asks for pictures of snow storm using #SnowForTyler

An 11-year-old boy from Spartanburg is unable to play in the snow as he battles a disease in the hospital, but his family has an idea to make sure he sees all the snowflakes he desires.

Tyler was diagnosed with mitochondrial disease and has been very sick in the hospital. His sister says she is devastated that he won’t be able to go out and play in the snow that began falling in the Upstate overnight Friday.

His loved ones have come up with a way to let Tyler get the snow storm experience without going outside by using #SnowForTyler on social media with pictures of anything snow related.

Here is the full post by his sister:

She asks people to post their photos to social media using the following hashtags:

#SnowForTyler

#WinterStorm

#winterstormhelena

#mitochondrialdisease

So, start posting those winter storm pictures to Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with the hashtags provided and let’s give Tyler a good ol’ snow show!

