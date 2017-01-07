Dangerously cold temps and icy roads ahead

After a solid snowfall for most of Saturday morning, our attention now turns to the dangerous cold and black ice threat on the roads.

Winds will pick up out of the north and gusting upwards of 30 miles per hour in some places with high temperatures Saturday afternoon in the 20s in the mountains and 30s in the Upstate.

So despite there not being anymore falling snow, roads will continue to be treacherous Saturday afternoon and overnight when lows reach the teens in the Upstate and perhaps some single digits in the mountains.

Wind chills will be below zero and could reach as low as -10 to even -30 where wind chill advisories and warnings are in effect for the western North Carolina mountains from 7 PM Saturday through noon Sunday.

Similar cold will be felt on Sunday and Sunday night, so safe to say that Monday morning’s commute will be a slick one due to re-freezing on the roads. Continue to stay hunkered down this weekend with the sub-par road conditions. Better warming will arrive by midweek with highs returning to the 50s and 60s.

