Upstate hospitals report weather-related injuries following snow storm

Officials with Greenville Health System Emergency Room said that at least 12 people were treated for weather-related injuries on Sunday afternoon, alone.

Reports say that at least nine people were treated for weather-related slips and falls in the ER, along with at least 3 people treated in connection with weather-related motor vehicle accidents.

Staff at GHS reported at least 17 slips/falls with some involving fractures, 6 people with injuries associated with sledding and at least 8 people involved in motor vehicle accidents from Friday night through 6 p.m. Sunday.

Good news for the Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, however – the number of emergency room patients were low despite the snow storm over the weekend, at last check.

According to a hospital official, there were only three reports of weather related visits to the ER at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

The following patients were seen: a patient with a shoulder injury, a patient with a knee injury and another patient with a laceration from sledding.

Overall, officials say the volume in the Emergency Department was low on Saturday.

GHS Emergency Room staff want to remind the public to stay inside as much as possible and to take it slow if you must be outside. They say that while many roads are clear today, be mindful of the precipitation refreezing and the possibility for slippery porches, steps and driveways in the morning.

