Police: Man charged in Greenville hit and run involving pedestrian

Police said a man has been charged in connection with a crash involving a pedestrian on Friday.

Greenville police said they responded to the intersection of Rutherford Road and Rutherford Street in Greenville around 6 p.m. yesterday, after receiving reports of a hit and run collision involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival on the scene, police said they located a male victim laying in the road as the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene without assisting the victim or providing any information to officials.

Police say the male victim was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital Trauma Center by EMS. Officers later learned that the victim suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation of the scene and statements of witnesses led officers to a solid lead with the assistance of the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. At the conclusion of the investigation, they were able to identify 51-year-old Robert Nelson as the suspect driving the vehicle involved in the incident.

On Saturday Nelson was arrested and charged with hit and run with great bodily injury.

