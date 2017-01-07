Re-freeze issues likely with dangerous cold tonight

Afternoon sunshine will soon be replaced by sunset and dark, clear skies tonight. Any brief melting of snow and ice this afternoon will quickly re-freeze.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for all mountain counties, along with Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, and Cherokee counties in the Upstate from 6pm Sunday until Noon Monday. Overnight lows will reach the single digits and teens creating slick roads.

Better melting won’t arrive until Tuesday with highs expected to reach the 40s area-wide and 50s & 60s by the end of the week with a small rain chance on Wednesday and Thursday.

By the end of the week, high temperatures should reach above-normal nearing 60 degrees.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.