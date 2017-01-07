Police: Firefighter sustains injury after fire truck slams into - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Firefighter sustains injury after fire truck slams into Asheville store

Fire truck slams into Asheville store. (Source: Asheville PD) Fire truck slams into Asheville store. (Source: Asheville PD)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

You typically hear about first responders rushing to the aid of others, but today in Asheville, the tables were turned.

Officials with the Asheville Police Department said a firefighter was transported to Mission Hospital after a fire truck slammed into a store on New Leicester Highway.

Lucky for the firefighter, he sustained only a minor facial injury, but the Kitchens Unlimited store that was hit ended up receiving the bulk of the impact. 

The Engine 6 truck badly damaged the building.

