Police: Firefighter sustains injury after fire truck slams into Asheville store

You typically hear about first responders rushing to the aid of others, but today in Asheville, the tables were turned.

Officials with the Asheville Police Department said a firefighter was transported to Mission Hospital after a fire truck slammed into a store on New Leicester Highway.

Lucky for the firefighter, he sustained only a minor facial injury, but the Kitchens Unlimited store that was hit ended up receiving the bulk of the impact.

The Engine 6 truck badly damaged the building.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.