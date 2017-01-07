Troopers: Crash ends in diesel fuel spill on White Horse Rd.

Crash causes diesel fuel spill on White Horse Road. (FOX Carolina/ 1/7/17)

Officials said a Greenville County crash resulted in a big mess on the roads today.

Troopers said a sedan was traveling north as a trailer was traveling south on White Horse Road in Greenville when the sedan lost control and hit the trailer.

The impact of the sedan hitting the trailer caused the trailer to spill its contents - approximately 100 to 150 gallons of diesel fuel, according to fire crews.

Duncan Fire Department responded to the scene of the incident.

According to reports, DHEC was notified, and the spill is now contained.

Troopers say charges are pending for the driver of the sedan.

