Upstate officials urge motorists to stay off the roads as conditions worsen

"Be careful, and stay off the roads if you can."

These wise words are from the mouth of Greenville County trooper Joe Hovis, who wants to keep Upstate residents safe during the inclement weather.

Hovis says roads have improved since last night, but he still advises residents to stay off the roads.

"If you have to go out for any reason, make sure you take a survival kit with you containing blankets, water and a flashlight," said Hovis.

Hovis urges motorists to call Highway Patrol troopers if they do happen to get into trouble on the road or see anyone else in distress.

Doug Bryson of Spartanburg County Emergency Management says that roads will be icy overnight tonight and again on Sunday night. He says the Spartanburg's Public Works Department has been out on the roads non-stop since the storm began and are now sanding the streets.

His advice echoes that of Trooper Joe Hovis - just stay home.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.