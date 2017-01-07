Fire officials: 16 passengers safe after bus catches fire along I-85N

Officials said a bus caught fire in Spartanburg County on Saturday.

The call came in around 8:06 p.m.

Captain Scott Harris of the Pelham-Batesville Fire Department said the incident occurred on I-85N at at the Hwy 14 exit route near mile marker 56 in Spartanburg.

Harris said that upon arriving on the scene, his crew saw what appeared to be an engine compartment fire.

Thanks to a collaborative effort between the Pelham-Batesville and Boiling Springs Fire Department, 16 passengers were evacuated from the bus and able to get to safety. The two fire departments were able to work together to put out the flames. GSP police responded to assist with traffic control.

Though the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, Harris said passengers believed it started with the tires of the bus. Passengers told Harris that they first smelled rubber and then smoke, before seeing the flames.

No injuries were reported in the incident and passengers and fire crews are all expected to be just fine.

With the help of the SC Highway Patrol along with the GSP police and fire departments, the passengers were safely transported to GSP Airport where they await the arrival of another bus to continue their journey to New York, out of the cold weather.

