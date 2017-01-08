Fire crews responding to chimney fire in Transylvania Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Fire crews responding to chimney fire in Transylvania Co.

Posted: Updated:
Cedar Mountain, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Multiple fire crews are responding to a chimney fire in Transylvania County Sunday morning.

Fire fighters with the Brevard Fire Department and Cedar Mountain Fire Department are responding to the flames at a home located on the 200 block of Flintrock Trace in Cedar Mountain.

At this time there are no word on injuries or if anyone was home at the time of the fire.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.