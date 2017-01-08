SCDOT advises drivers to take caution on roads until icy areas d - FOX Carolina 21

SCDOT advises drivers to take caution on roads until icy areas dry

Posted: Updated:
SCDOT ranked top state in DOT national report. (SOURCE: Wikipedia) SCDOT ranked top state in DOT national report. (SOURCE: Wikipedia)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Though members of SCDOT worked overnight Saturday to de-ice roads, caution still continues for drivers taking to the streets on Sunday.

SCDOT will continue de-icing operations today with focus on primary and secondary roads. The majority of the work continues in the following counties: Anderson, Cherokee, Greenville, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg and York. Oconee and Pickens counties report roads are mostly dry with crews tending to the reported icy spots with de-icing materials.

The ice on the roads will remain until higher temperatures and sunlight can improve conditions.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, over 6,000 tons of salt and nearly 1,000 tons of sand has been used. Over 802,000 gallons of salt brine has also been applied to roads to help with de-icing measures.

The SCDOT call center number is 855-467-2368. It will be closed at noon on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.