SCDOT advises drivers to take caution on roads until icy areas dry

Though members of SCDOT worked overnight Saturday to de-ice roads, caution still continues for drivers taking to the streets on Sunday.

SCDOT will continue de-icing operations today with focus on primary and secondary roads. The majority of the work continues in the following counties: Anderson, Cherokee, Greenville, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg and York. Oconee and Pickens counties report roads are mostly dry with crews tending to the reported icy spots with de-icing materials.

The ice on the roads will remain until higher temperatures and sunlight can improve conditions.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, over 6,000 tons of salt and nearly 1,000 tons of sand has been used. Over 802,000 gallons of salt brine has also been applied to roads to help with de-icing measures.

The SCDOT call center number is 855-467-2368. It will be closed at noon on Sunday.

