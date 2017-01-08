Report: Police locate Upstate man connected to burglary by footprints in snow

Officers from the Spartanburg Police Department say they arrested an Upstate man in connection to a breaking and entering incident Saturday night.

Drew Lamb, 31 of Spartanburg, was arrested for vandalism, possession of burglary tools and first degree burglary, reports state.

According to reports, a female victim heard a noise coming from the backside of her residence located on the 100 block of Hammermill Hollow. At first she thought the noise was a deer, but when she approached the back of her home she noticed Lamb using a tool to break the latch of the door and get into her house.

The victim’s alarm immediately started going off and police were notified.

When officers responded to the scene Lamb had already fled, but they were able to follow his footprints in the snow. The slippery conditions made it hard for Lamb to flee and officers pursued him into a wooded area where he was arrested, the report said.

Police said Lamb had a crowbar, pliers and a pocket knife in his pockets, as well as additional crowbars and pliers in his backpack.

He is currently in custody at the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

