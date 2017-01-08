Multiple fire crews respond to scene of house fire in Spartanburg Co.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene of a house fire in Spartanburg County Sunday morning.

Smoke was coming from under a house located on the 100 block of Cannon Lane and it began to spread to the inside of the home, officials said. The damage inside is minimal.

The Woodruff, Reidville, Poplar Springs, Roebuck, and Hobbysville Fire Departments were on scene. The call came in at 10:19 a.m.

American Red Cross is assisting the family with housing because the power has been cut off, but the home is still able to be lived in with minor repairs.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

