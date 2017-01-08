Multiple fire crews respond to scene of house fire in Spartanburg Co.

A Campobello man was charged with attempted murder and domestic violence high and aggravated after deputies said he intentionally rammed a car into another car that his pregnant girlfriend was in and then attacked her mother with a baseball bat.More >
Two Florida boys ages 11 and 12 have been arrested on charges they raped an 11-year-old girl.More >
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >
A drug dealer has confessed to killing four young men separately after selling them marijuana and then burning their bodies at his family's farm, a person with firsthand knowledge of his confession said Thursday.More >
An Anderson County woman was sentenced to prison time on Thursday for killing her newborn baby in 2015.More >
Lyme, West nile, Zika, the list of insect-borne illnesses to worry about seems to get longer, and scarier, every year.More >
The Greenville Police Department said a woman is dead after a shooting in a downtown Greenville parking garage.More >
The Observer reported that Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said two people are charged after a child tested positive for narcotics.More >
The child involved in the incident that was seen on A&E's Live PD has a broken arm from the incident, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >
Feed and Seed groundbreaking event. (7/13/17)More >
Police responding to shooting in downtown Greenville parking garage. (7/13/17)More >
Diner 24 is hoping to fill a late-night niche for visitors to downtown Greenville.More >
Police investigating attempted robbery, bomb threat at Gaffney Walmart. (7/12/17)More >
The Dog Park grand opening in Anderson. (7/12/17)More >
The first section of the flyover bridge that will carry traffic from I-385 NB to I-85 SB were installed Tuesday night at the I-385/I-85 construction zone. Crews have to build temporary supports called shoring towers to hold the massive steel segments until the next pieces can be bolted in place.More >
