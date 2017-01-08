Facilities, services in City of Greenville return to normal Mond - FOX Carolina 21

Facilities, services in City of Greenville return to normal Monday

GREENVILLE, SC

The City of Greenville sent out a release Sunday afternoon saying that all city facilities and services will be open and operating as normal on Monday.

According to the release, the following facilities and services will return to normal operation on Jan 9:

  • City offices open for regular business hours
  • City parking garages
  • City community centers open during regular business hours
  • Monday’s solid waste, recycling and yard waste pickups will be made on schedule
  • Greenlink buses will operate on their regular schedules (detours around icy road segments will occur if needed)
  • The Greenville Zoo will be open during regular hour
  • Ice on Main will be open during regular hours

