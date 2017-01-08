Facilities, services in City of Greenville return to normal Monday

The City of Greenville sent out a release Sunday afternoon saying that all city facilities and services will be open and operating as normal on Monday.

According to the release, the following facilities and services will return to normal operation on Jan 9:

City offices open for regular business hours

City parking garages

City community centers open during regular business hours

Monday’s solid waste, recycling and yard waste pickups will be made on schedule

Greenlink buses will operate on their regular schedules (detours around icy road segments will occur if needed)

The Greenville Zoo will be open during regular hour

Ice on Main will be open during regular hours

For more information on any city facilities and services or hours of operation click here.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.