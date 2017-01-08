Upstate school districts talk potential for delays, closings Monday

Upstate students are eagerly waiting for the call on whether or not schools will be closed on Monday following a weekend snowstorm.

Some districts have released statements via Facebook in regards to potential school closings due to inclement weather.

Here are the following statements:

Greenville County Schools, posted on Jan 8

Our ICE team is getting ready to head out to check conditions on roads, school parking lots and bus loops. We will update you on their findings throughout the afternoon. We hope to make a decision about school on Monday later today.

Spartanburg County School District 3, posted on Jan 6

Due to the winter storm warning and potential hazardous conditions, Spartanburg School District Three is cancelling all district events and activities beginning Friday, January 6, 2017 after 5:30 pm. We will continue to monitor weather conditions and keep you posted for future delays or closings.

School District of Oconee County, posted on Jan 5

Although the weather headed our way this weekend will probably not cause school closures…All district inclement weather announcements will be made via the following outlets: SDOC and school websites (immediate posting with up to date information)

One Call Now calling system (messages delivered to parents & staff via phone, email or text)

Local radio (WGOG–101.7FM, The Lake 94.1 or 1150AM, WCCP-105.5FM, WJMZ 107.3)

Local TV (WYFF-4, WSPA-7, WHNS-21)

Twitter @OconeeSC_school

Facebook – School District of Oconee County

We will be monitoring school closings and providing the latest in our closings and delays section of our website as well as on-air.

