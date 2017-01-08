No charges of price gouging in SC during hurricane so far

A newspaper analysis shows the South Carolina attorney general has initiated no prosecutions involving about 400 complaints of price gouging by businesses during Hurricane Matthew.

Records obtained by The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette show (http://bit.ly/2iWCJAH) the office of Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson has received the complaints for the period of Oct. 4 through Nov. 3 when the state's price-gouging law was in effect because of the storm.

Wilson's spokeswoman says the office has ongoing investigations; she declined to release details.

Meanwhile, officials in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina say they're citing several businesses. In one case, the Florida Attorney General's Office said it is pursuing a civil case against a franchise hotel chain that several South Carolina consumers also accused of price gouging.

